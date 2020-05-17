GHMC intensifies efforts to stop virus spread

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Stepping up its efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is intensifying efforts to identify the source of transmission in areas where fresh cases are being reported, like that of an apartment in Madannapet, where 20 cases were reported a few days ago.

The apartment, in Santosh Nagar limits, had seen the GHMC teams swinging into action soon after receiving a call. “After receiving a call, our teams went to check the health status of a person, who was down with fever. As he tested positive, all the residents in the apartment were checked. There were 20 more positive cases in the same apartment,” a GHMC official said, adding all the positive persons were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and were undergoing treatment.

The apartment and the entire street were declared a containment zone. However, what is worrying the GHMC officials now is that none of the residents have reported any travel history. “This is leaving us perplexed. Efforts are on to trace the source of transmission”, the official said.

Meanwhile, with the four zones in LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karwan in the GHMC limits continuing to report new cases, the GHMC is trying its best to stop the spread of the virus. In zones where positive cases are reported, the entire apartment and the street is being blocked for entry and exit of outsiders.

Apart from fixing Covid-19 stickers on apartment gates, other residents in the colony or locality are being permitted to continue their regular activities, but by following the prescribed rules and procedures. On Saturday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited containment zones in Santosh Nagar and Malakpet and enquired about the containment procedures being followed, especially spraying of disinfectants and door-to-door health checkups.

