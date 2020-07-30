GHMC intensifies mosquito controlling measures

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with the River Musi Front Development Corporation Limited is taking up extensive Anti Larval Operations (ALO) all along the river canal in the city.

With rains lashing the city, GHMC is taking various measures to control mosquitoes menace in the city with a focus on the surroundings of Musi River, starting from Bapu Ghat to Nagole covering 21 km. Apart from ALO, fogging through drones and vehicle-mounted machines is being taken up.

There are mosquito killing machines installed at Bapughat, Laxminagar colony and Jiyaguda. Each machine covers an area of about one km to attract the mosquitoes and kill them. Similarly, ALOs are being taken up by deploying three special units formed with 50 workers led by two Assistant Entomologists and supervised by two Senior Entomologists.

For spraying disinfectants along the River Musi bed, a special drone is being pressed into service along with six vehicle-mounted fogging machines. Apart from this, 15 portable fogging machines are also allotted to take up fogging in surrounding areas of Musi to control the spread of mosquitoes.

The Musi River front Development Corporation is also taking desilting works going with 15 earth movers, two other machines to enable free flow of water, according to a press release.

