GHMC intensifies sanitation measures in Khairatabad

Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified spraying of disinfectants and screening of citizens in Khairatabad following the death of an elderly person due to coronavirus on Saturday.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said eight dedicated teams were deployed for spraying disinfectants and screening of citizens in the locality. He personally monitored the activity along with local MLA Danam Nagender and other senior officials from GHMC.

in view of a death due to Corona, deployed 8 dedicated teams for spraying disinfectants and screening of citizens in Khairatabad area. Inspected along with MLA @DNRTRS, @pvijayareddy1 @ZC_Khairatabad, DC and others. We are taking every possible care. Please stay home. @KTRTRS. pic.twitter.com/Pr5cJfmzo9 — BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) March 29, 2020

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with officials during the lockdown period and do their bit in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus. For the convenience of households, mobile Rythu Bazars are being operated in all the localities across the city, he added.

All the homeless were identified and provided shelter, besides food and other necessary items. Constant vigil is being maintained on foreign returnees and their health status, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin interacted with Masjid Committees at Masjid Ibrahim Gulshani, NRR Puram and Sai Baba temple committee at Borabanda bus stop.

He appealed to people to perform their prayers at home and not venture on to the streets unless in emergency situations.

