GHMC intensifies sterlisation drive against stray dogs

Hyderabad: This is a never-ending cat and mouse game. The only difference is that instead of cats and mice on either side, here it is the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s dog catchers on one side, and the city’s growing stray dog population on the other. With the GHMC intensifying its ward-wise sterilisation and Anti-Rabies vaccination programme to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of canines, dog catchers prowling about to catch stray dogs roaming on the roads in colonies is becoming an increasingly common sight.

The exercise, a pilot project, was launched on June 15, after the municipal corporation identified five wards under five animal care centre limits. So far, over 6,000 stray dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated. The exercise will continue till August 15. All the stray dogs in the five wards, including Nagole, Shahalibanda, Asifnagar, Serilingampally and Gajularamaram, will be caught and their health will be examined.

“Every day, about 150 stray dogs are being sterilised and vaccinated in these five wards. In total, about 6,000 dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated in the five wards till now,” GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Wakil said.

Earlier, the municipal corporation used to attend to dog menace complaints from different areas and take up sterilisation and Anti-Rabies vaccination in those areas. Now, to ensure comprehensive coverage, the civic body is conducting the ward-wise sterilisation and vaccination programme. Two dog catching vans are being exclusively used in each ward under the programme and they will be working in two shifts. Once the exercise is completed in these five wards, it will be taken up in other wards.

Soon after catching a stray dog, the team personnel will check whether it is sterilised, if so, it will be administered with Anti-Rabies vaccine. In case of unsterilised dogs, they will be shifted to the respective area’s animal care centre for sterilisation and rabies vaccination, Wakil said. Fourteen more dog catching vehicles, sanctioned recently, will join the existing fleet of 16 vehicles shortly, the official said.

