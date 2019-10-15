GHMC issues eviction notices to its tenants

By | Published: 12:51 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Waking up from a long, deep slumber, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started issuing show cause and eviction notices to several of its tenants, who have been conducting business in its outlets since decades in different areas of the city.

Under its limits, GHMC has leased 86 lands, owns 19 complexes comprising of many outlets and nearly 23 markets. These markets and complexes have about 2,100 outlets. Fact is that a majority of tenants are still paying the rents fixed during the agreements that were signed more than 20 years ago.

Further, in a few other cases, the lease agreements had expired long ago and the municipal corporation is yet to initiate measures for vacating the tenants, citing different reasons, including court cases.

Recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal corporation to increase its internal revenue sources for taking up different development projects, after which the GHMC is now issuing the showcause and eviction notices to the tenants.

Of the 2,100 outlets, eviction notices have already been served to nearly 500 outlet managements. If tenants refuse to vacate the premises, assistance will be sought from the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing, a senior official said.

Similarly, show cause notices are also being issued to others tenants as per procedure. This time, all measures will be taken to get the tenants vacated and allot the outlets to new tenants after conducting fresh auctions, he said.

The municipal corporation is also focusing on increasing its revenue. Allotting the outlets to new tenants will aid in generating a revenue of nearly Rs 50 crore annually for the municipal corporation through rents against the current revenue of Rs 5 crore being earned, he added.

As a means to avoid encroachments and any irregularities, GHMC has also taken up geo-tagging of all its estates, including lease lands, markets, units in complexes etc. Geo tagging is the process of adding geographical identification metadata through different media, including photos, videos etc for posting on social media platforms. The objective was to have latest information pertaining to all assets, their status and in the process save them from encroachments.

This apart, GIS mapping is also being done. To incorporate all these details, software is being arranged by the IT section and this exercise will also be completed at the earliest, he added.

