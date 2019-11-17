GHMC issues over 1,000 e-challans

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to ensure sanitation in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) issued 1,088 e-challans for different violations including litter etc, worth nearly Rs 1.50 crore compounding fee since last month. Nearly Rs 15 lakh of the penalty amount imposed has already been paid by the offenders.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had launched the Central Enforcement Cell and the special software at EVDM office here on October 10.

Since then, the Central Enforcement Cell has been constantly monitoring violations such as littering, dumping waste, open urination or defecation, wall posters and writings, etc and issuing challans. The challan is QR code enabled and is tamper proof.

In case of construction and demolition debris dumping, 24 hours time was being given to the offenders to clear the waste, failing which second challan was being issued, said GHMC EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

The software facilitates in capturing the image of violation, issue of challan on the spot and track the status of the challan and challan payments was also be done online, he said.

At present, 24 EVDM teams are issuing the challans and by December 31, other sections in GHMC will also be given access to issue challans. Once the entire system stabilises by April, citizens will also be given access to capture images or videos and upload the same in the system for issuing challans.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the idea was to make people follow the rules and ensure sanitation in the city. The system has been introduced to create awareness among citizens and not to collect penalties.

“We will be happy, if no challans are issued and citizens desist from dumping waste on roads and commit violations,” said Rammohan. GHMC will clear all the banners and flexis across the city in one week and issue challans to those who put up banners and flexis, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter