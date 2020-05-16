GHMC Kukatpally zone staff organise blood donation camp

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: To extend help to the needy during the lockdown, GHMC Kukatpally zone staff organised a blood donation camp on Saturday. Conducted in association with NIMS staff, the camp had about 50 units of blood donated by the staff members, said Kukatpally zonal Commissioner V Mamatha.

Meanwhile, GHMC observed National Dengue Day on Saturday and organised awareness programmes in different areas in the city.

GHMC Additional Commissioner (Entomology and Sanitation) Rahul Raj said the entomology wing organised awareness programmes at Bojagutta in Mehdipatnam and Exhibition grounds Nampally, and gave a live demonstration to the residents on life cycle and breeding sources of mosquitoes.

