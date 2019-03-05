GHMC launches electric autos for garbage collection

By | Published: 1:49 am 1:50 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with Power Grid Corporation of India launched electric autos for garbage collection in different parts of the city.

Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday donated nine electric autos worth Rs 22 lakh to the civic body. To begin with, these electric autos will be used for garbage collection in prominent business markets of the city.

GHMC has been planning to introduce electric autos for some time and had even planned to take up a pilot project in association with a Hyderabad-based private company.

Compared to conventional autos, electric autos come with different features. Depending on the vehicle type, an electric auto can be charged in three hours and runs for about 110 kms for one time charging, besides high load carrying capacity while helping reduce pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore stressed on the need for cooperation of citizens and corporate companies in taking up different initiatives, especially those connected with sanitation.

Laying emphasis on sanitation, he said the municipal corporation was striving to improve the sanitation levels in the city. Not confining to Swachh activities during Swachh Survekshan, efforts are being made to make the activities a regular feature in the GHMC limits, he informed.

To this effect, voluntary organisation will be entrusted with the responsibility of one municipal circle to take up and monitor sanitation aspects. The organisation in association with local resident welfare associations and elected public representatives will be conducting awareness programmes on sanitation, besides constant monitoring in the respective circle, he added.