GHMC launches Rs. 5 meal scheme at the doorsteps of senior citizens

By | Published: 2:27 pm

Hyderabad: After the success of Annapurna Rs.5 meals programme, which completed cumulative four crore meal plates on Monday, the Telangana State Government launched Annapurna mobile canteens to offer meals at the doorsteps of senior citizens and physically challenged.

The meals will be packed in hot packs and transported in specially designed vehicles. There are many bedridden, physically challenged or aged persons who cannot reach the Annapurna centres.

The idea is to offer the meals to such people at their doorsteps, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Initially, GHMC will be feeding 50 beneficiaries and in the days to come it will be extended to 1200 beneficiaries every day.

It was the vision and support of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that led to the success of this programme, he said.

Due to his vision, while rest of the country is reeling under recession impact, Telangana’s tax revenues are positive, he added.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and others also spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .