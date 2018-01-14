GHMC launches three night shelters

By | Published: 1:45 am

Hyderabad: Providing space for patients’ attendants to rest, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up three night shelters at Niloufer Hospital, Mahaveer Hospital and Koti Government Maternity Hospital, in the city.

The night shelters, constructed at a cost of over Rs 4.23 crore, were launched by Health Minister C Laxma Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Saturday.

Under the first phase, the two-floor night shelter at Niloufer Hospital has been constructed with a cost of Rs 1.33 crore. Each floor provides shelter to as many as 64 persons, including 32 male and 32 females. The entire five-floor structure will provide shelter for 260 persons, said GHMC Commissioner (Central) Raghu Prasad.

Reddy said the State government was according top priority to health and education in the State. Complimenting the GHMC for establishing night shelters, he said more such facilities would be provided at all government hospitals.

A free water ATM would also be established at the Niloufer Hospital shortly, he said.

Secunderabad MP B Dattatreya said the State government has proposed to establish cancer units at Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Warangal Government Hospitals with a cost of Rs 45 crore.

“I will do my best in getting the funds sanctioned from Central government at the earliest,” said Dattatreya.

He also urged the officials to establish night shelters in government hospitals in Secunderabad constituency and assured to grant funds for constructing structures under the constituency development funds.