GHMC leads fight against Covid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Round the clock, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and staff have been engaged on different fronts in the battle against the coronavirus in the city.

From coordinating the efforts in identifying Covid-19 patients to spraying disinfectant across the city and setting up camps for migrant workers, the civic body has been busy for the last month with various initiatives.

Teams have been formed with each team entrusted with an exclusive task, coordination has been established with health, revenue and police officials and workers mobilised to ensure that the city remains clean. Apart from these, the civic body also chose to use the lockdown, with vehicles staying off the roads, to improve the city road network.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who has been in the forefront of this initiatives, stressed on the need to exercise caution while purchasing essentials from vendors and in supermarkets. An onion seller from Rajendranagar who picks up stocks from different markets and sells the same in different areas, has now tested positive. This has resulted in officials launching a major exercise to track all the persons who could have come in contact with the onion

trader, he said.

One of the biggest challenges for the civic body personnel turned out to be the task of identifying the Covid-19 suspects. In tandem with the police, they have been assisting health officials in identification, isolation and treatment of coronavirus suspects and positive patients.

Containment clusters too have been a challenge as the city has 146 earmarked zones in which the GHMC is playing the key role of providing essentials for residents. “People should follow the lockdown rules failing which there will be no option for the government but to impose more strict regulations and extend the lockdown further,” he cautioned.

