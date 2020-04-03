GHMC makes the most of lockdown

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making good use of the lockdown and is speeding up different works under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in different areas of the city.

The municipal corporation is executing works worth Rs 834 crore in all the six zones in its limits. In view of the coronavirus threat, all precautionary measures like physical distancing between workers at the work sites are being ensured. All measures are being taken to see that there is no inconvenience to the residents in nearby areas as well.

Since there is no traffic on the roads and the need for traffic diversion does not arise, the works are progressing smoothly, the GHMC officials said.

Considering all these factors, instructions have been issued to the municipal corporation to expedite the SRDP works and make good use of the traffic-free roads during the lockdown period. Accordingly, the municipal corporation is now speeding up the SRDP works. From the works worth Rs 834 crore, works worth Rs 356 crore have been completed and the balance works are to be completed by June as directed by the Government.

The municipal corporation is taking up works worth Rs 2,500 crore through funds raised by issue of municipal bonds. Already, bills worth Rs 870 crore have been cleared and bills worth another Rs 200 crore will be cleared shortly, said a senior official from GHMC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .