GHMC makes violators pay up

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: A whopping 34,446 e-challans have been issued through the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) in the city for different violations by citizens and firms since last October, and penalty worth about Rs 60 lakh had already been paid online by violators till date.

In an effort to ensure sanitation in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) had launched the CEC on October 10 last year. It was launched by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Since then, the Cell has been constantly monitoring violations like littering, dumping waste, open urination or defecation, installing wall posters and writings, and issuing challans accordingly. The penalty has to be paid by violators online and no manual intervention takes place right from the issue of challan to payment of penalty.

The total penalty of violations, including littering, defacement, installing unauthorised banners and flexis, identified till date is about Rs 16 crore. Of these, challans worth about Rs 5 crore have been delivered to the violators, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said on Monday.

Along with an image or video of the violation, the challan is being issued to companies, institutions and individuals responsible for violations. The challan is QR code-enabled and is tamper-proof. For construction and demolition debris dumping, 24 hours is given to the offenders to clear the waste, failing which a second challan is being issued, said Kampati.

The software will facilitate in issue of challans on the spot and track their status. Currently, EVDM teams are issuing challans through 400 logins and there are plans to extend the logins to all departments in the GHMC. It is estimated that about 10,000 logins will be required for the same. The idea is to make citizens adhere to rules and regulations and facilitate in ensuring sanitation in the city. E-challans are served only to ensure there is some deterrence among violators and not focusing on collecting penalties, he said.

Action against those who put up flexis

Stating that action will be initiated on all sections, including political parties and party activists, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said notices will be served to activists, who put up the banners or flexis.

All printing press managements in the city have been directed to put up the name, contact numbers and address of the persons putting up the banners or flexis in the advertisements.

This will help in serving challans on the persons, in case of any violation, he said.

In case printing press managements fail to adhere to these rules, action will be taken on managements, including seizing the outlet, he said.

