GHMC mandates vermicompost units for bulk waste generators

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued orders making installation of compost units mandatory for bulk waste generators like hotels, restaurants, function halls and others.

As per the Municipal Solid Waste Management rules, every establishment generating over 50 kilogram of garbage, has to install a compost unit at its premises.

In addition to helping in addressing the issue of garbage disposal, the move to install compost units will aid in quality compost supply for domestic gardening.

These units do not need any power supply and under the Swachh Survekshan programme, installation of compost units would help in bagging more points, said a press release.