GHMC mandates vermicompost units for bulk waste generators

By Author   |   Published: 27th Dec 2017   12:19 am Updated: 27th Dec 2017   12:49 am
vermicompost units
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued orders making installation of compost units mandatory for bulk waste generators like hotels, restaurants, function halls and others.

As per the Municipal Solid Waste Management rules, every establishment generating over 50 kilogram of garbage, has to install a compost unit at its premises.

Also read

In addition to helping in addressing the issue of garbage disposal, the move to install compost units will aid in quality compost supply for domestic gardening.

These units do not need any power supply and under the Swachh Survekshan programme, installation of compost units would help in bagging more points, said a press release.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!