GHMC Mayor asks house owners not to pressure tenants for rent

By | Published: 12:14 am 11:56 pm

Since the time the lockdown was announced in the city, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has been monitoring the situation in different areas, especially containment zones and ensuring all help and support to citizens.

Q: On lockdown violations

A: Till date nearly 45,000 vehicles have been seized in the city. A few instances were reported about persons misusing passes issued to supply essential commodities. While a few are making photocopies, some others were found selling passes to make quick money. Discussions are being held with police department to initiate stringent action against those violating rules.

Q: On hostels demanding mess charges from students

A: We appeal the hostel managements not to pressure boarders for fee and mess charges. If managements face problems in operating hostels for want of provisions and vegetables, they can approach respective corporators or deputy commissioners. Rice will be supplied by the Civil Supplies department and vegetables through mobile Rythu Bazaars. House owners too should not pressurise tenants for rent and where needed offer some grace period till normalcy is restored.

Q: On social distancing not being maintained at markets

A: Yes, a few supermarkets have been sealed and notices issued to kirana stores, medical shops, supermarkets to ensure social distancing at their establishments. It is not just in queue, even inside the supermarkets and at cash counters, social distancing has to be maintained.

Q: On supply of essentials in containment zones

A: A WhatsApp group is created for every containment zone. Based on the residents’ requests, nodal officers or sanitary field assistants or GHMC personnel are delivering the same at their doorsteps. Even domestic LPG cylinder delivered at their homes is being sanitized.

