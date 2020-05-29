GHMC Mayor convenes meeting with SCR over land acquisition

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan sought the cooperation of South Central Railway (SCR) in widening of the road stretch from Mettuguda to Shanthinagar via Tukaramgate and also in addressing long-pending issues of railway land acquisition to take up road widening and other developmental works in the city.

The Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with SCR Chief Engineer Achyuta Rao here on Friday. The meeting was convened as a follow up to the meeting conducted by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao with SCR officials recently.

During the meeting, focus was laid on addressing different land acquisition issues that cropped up in 2008. A notification was issued for widening and development of Sangeet and Mettuguda junctions and payments were also made for properties and compound wall that were identified as part of the land acquisition.

However, railway officials had approached the court seeking revision of land value. A three-member committee was also constituted to address the issue. With the problem persisting, MAUD Minister had instructed the GHMC officials to conduct meetings with SCR and address the issues.

Following this, GHMC conducted a meeting with SCR officials on Friday and listed down all the suggestions made by them. Another meeting will be convened shortly to take a decision, the Mayor said in a press release.

