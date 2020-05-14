GHMC Mayor inspects Cherlapally station road development works

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Hyderabad: In tune with South Central Railway (SCR) efforts to develop Cherlapally Railway Terminal, works are being intensified to widen and develop the approach road to the terminal to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The SCR is developing Cherlapally station into a junction to decongest traffic at Secunderabad station. Accordingly, the State government is developing new roads and widening the roads connecting the station to avoid traffic issues.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with Labour Minister, Ch. Malla Reddy and other elected representatives inspected these works on Thursday.

The carriageway on the road from Chengicherla crossroads to Pedda Chengicherla via railway over bridge is being widened to 100 feet, Mayor said. Similarly, the road from Indian oil fuel station to Bharatnagar via railway station was also being widened to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Further plans were being laid to construct a 160 feet wide road from NFC Crossroads to Chengicherla main road via Bharat Gas Company to railway station. These plans would be finalized after convening a meeting with TSIIC and Forest department officials shortly, Rammohan said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had reviewed the progress of these works during a meeting with SCR officials a few days back.

With Cherlapally station being developed into a junction, the long-distance trains will be operated from this station and there is a possibility of MMTS services being extended to Cherlapally station in the future, he added.

“HMDA, HRDCL and SCR officials will work in coordination for development of approach roads. To expedite land acquisition, the value of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) will be increased by three times,” Rammohan said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was focusing on the development of Medchal district, said Malla Reddy and added that Rs.1,000 crore worth works including construction of skyways and flyovers over Warangal highway was being taken up.

Cherlapally railway station will emerge as an important railway station in the future and keeping in view of the road infrastructure requirements, many roads were being widened, he added.

