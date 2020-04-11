GHMC Mayor inspects containment clusters

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected the measures in place at containment clusters in LB Nagar and appealed to residents not to step out of their houses, unless in case of emergency.

He assured that all necessary arrangements were made by officials to supply essential commodities at their doorsteps. Spitting on roads and venturing out without masks will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated accordingly, he warned.

Earlier, the Mayor inspected SRDP works under progress at Nagole Bridge and RHS flyover works, besides junction improvement works at Bairamulguda.

He inspected the balance works at LB Nagar flyover and announced that land acquisition was completed for executing the works. He thanked Musi River Front Development Corporation Chairman D Sudheer Reddy for taking initiative in land acquisition and shop tenants in handing over their shops for road widening.

Demolition of shops is underway here and all precautions are being taken to ensure there is no disturbance to the Maisamma Temple. All the shops owners will be accommodated at other place and given priority in allotment of shops, he added.

Prior to the inspections, the Mayor distributed 175 quintals of rice and 30 quintals of dal to sanitary workers at GHMC head office. These commodities were distributed among sanitary workers in five circles under LB Nagar zone.

