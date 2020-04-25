GHMC Mayor lauds sanitary workers

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the sanitary workers in GHMC were working tirelessly on par with health and medical in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in the city. The Mayor who visited Charminar on Friday to create awareness on corona virus among citizens said 25,000 sanitary workers, DRF teams and Entomology wings, Health, police departments personnel were working efficiently even in positive cases areas. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said about 3233 vehicles were being pressed into service for clearing garbage and spraying disinfectants across the city. He appealed to the people to stay put in their homes and cooperate with officials in containing the spread of virus in the city, he said.

