GHMC Mayor launches plastic-free food vending zone

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated the plastic-free vending zone established near Shilparamam, Madhapur here on Saturday. The zone was established at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and the stalls have been made with eco-friendly materials.

There are 50 stalls in the zone and they will be powered with solar power. Street vendors conducting business at Neeru’s Junction to Kothaguda junction and those on Hitex road will be accommodated in the zone. Visitors coming to Shilparamam and those working at different corporate companies can now relish hygienic food at these stalls as the street vendors were trained by GHMC on the hygiene and other aspects to be followed in their business.

Earlier, the Mayor along with other elected public representatives inspected different works being taken up in Serilingampally zone. Instructions were issued to officials to expedite shifting of utilities and property acquisition to facilitate works at Shaikpet Dargah, road widening at JRC junction and flyover works. He also instructed officials to develop a slip road at JRC junction from Gachibowli to Banjara Hills and divert traffic on the proposed road, according to a press release.

