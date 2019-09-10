GHMC Mayor shocked at water stagnation points in few houses

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan expressed shock at water stagnation points close to earthen pots and sumps in some of the houses at Lalapet, Manikeshwarnagar and neighbouring areas that he visited on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up extensive awareness programmes and has been appealing citizens to clear all water stagnation points.

Mayor expressed unhappiness over a few households not ensuring hygiene and aiding in mosquito breeding. During his surprise inspection at Lalapet, Manikeshwarnagar and neighbouring areas, Rammoahn entered many houses and personally checked for water stagnation points. He even climbed on a parked bike at Manikeshwarnagar and checked for water stagnation on a rain shed in front of a house.

Following the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s directions, apart from the Mayor, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioners and other senior officials of Municipal Corporation too inspected different areas and monitored the sanitation activities.

While interacting with residents, officials explained that dengue causing mosquitoes breed in fresh water locations and appealed them to clear all stagnation points in their homes and neighbourhood.

At some of the houses inspected, the entomology personnel pointed out the mosquito larvae to the owners and immediately cleared such points, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter