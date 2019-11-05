GHMC Mayor steps in to resolve land acquisition issue

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: With the construction of the Balanagar flyover getting delayed due to long-pending niggling issues, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Monday convened a meeting with property owners, corporators, public representatives, GHMC zonal officials and town planning officials.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao laid foundation for the flyover in 2017. Since then the pace of project works was sluggish due to different reasons, including delay in land acquisition. Officials said of the 367 properties to be acquired for the flyover, 120 property owners gave consent, 76 properties belong to different government departments, while the remaining 170 properties were declared for land acquisition.

With the Mayor intervening, many property owners — especially those who have disputes among themselves and caught in litigation — expressed their willingness to part with their land, according to a press release.

