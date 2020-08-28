GHMC Mayor takes part in cleanliness drive

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday participated in the cleanliness drive at Green Valley Park, Banjara Hills and said the one-week cleanliness drive in all the parks would continue up to September 4

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: As per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) has taken up a weeklong cleanliness drive in all parks under its jurisdiction.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday participated in the cleanliness drive at Green Valley Park, Banjara Hills and said the one-week cleanliness drive in all the parks would continue up to September 4.

Under Haritha Haram programme, the civic body is planting more than 2 crore saplings in the city. Steps are being taken to provide comprehensive facilities like open gym, Yoga, walking track, toilets, children play equipments etc., in 919 parks being maintained by Urban Biodiversity and Community Welfare Associations.

The GHMC will be developing 50 theme parks with each theme park coming up with separate identity. As a part of cleanliness drive, about 327 old unmaintained tree parks were also taken up for clean up and repairs, a press release said. Also, Panchantatva Parks which reflect the ancient health practices are developed in all the zones on experimental basis.

Earlier, the Mayor inspected Kotha Cheruvu in Film Nagar where developmental works being taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, were under progress.

He said the GHMC is undertaking development and beautification of parks and lakes. “Revival and preservation of lakes which were neglected for decades has been taken up in the last four and half years by the GHMC and the beautification and development of Kotha Chervu is one among them,” Rammohan said.

GHMC is taking measures to divert the sewerage and effluents flowing into the Kotha Cheruvu to Balkampet Nala and only rain water will be allowed into Kotha Cheruvu. Further Bathukamma ghat will be constructed at Kotha Cheruvu. With the beautification of water body, the mosquito menace will be reduced, he assured the local residents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .