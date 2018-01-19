GHMC moots mini rotary parking system

By | Published: 1:46 am 1:49 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning mini-rotary parking systems at its head office and zonal offices to provide sufficient parking space for visitors.

Parking at head office and zonal offices of the civic body has been a challenge due to lack of space and many are forced to park their vehicles on the roads.

In an effort to address the parking woes, GHMC is now working on installing vertical mini-rotary parking system, which occupies limited space and provides parking space for a minimum of 12 cars and a maximum of 48 cars.

Installed in about 145 square feet space (two cars space), the mini-rotary system can be installed in 15 days and dismantled in about seven days. The striking aspect is that the system can be installed at other places after constructing concrete parking lots and other provisions, said a representative of a private company, which gave a presentation on the system at GHMC head office here on Thursday.

The driver will have to park his vehicle in the designated place in the ground floor of the system. Within minutes, the system automatically lifts the car from ground floor to a vacant carousel in different levels of the structure and parks the vehicle, he explained.

Each driver will be assigned identification and once the driver enters the identification at the ground level, the system gets the respective vehicle of the driver to the ground level.

For installing a 12-car system, it costs about Rs.96 lakh. The system is being planned to establish under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode. The company will generate revenue from the advertisements on the transparent floors of the structure, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Two systems are being proposed at head office and one each at five GHMC zonal offices. The idea is to provide sufficient parking space for visitors and set an example for commercial establishments, function halls, hotels and others, which do not offer sufficient parking space, he added.