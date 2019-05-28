GHMC mulls construction of additional one lakh 2BHK houses

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is mulling construction of one lakh more double bedroom houses in addition to the one lakh houses being constructed across the city.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has directed the officials to commence the process of land identification and acquisition at the earliest.

“If required approach the District Collectors seeking land for construction of one lakh more double bedroom houses in the city,” he said. The civic body has already completed construction of 10,000 houses in different areas.

During a meeting with officials, here on Tuesday, the Mayor instructed the officials to complete the construction of rest of the houses in six to nine months. Officials were instructed to draw deadlines for each project and execute the works accordingly.

Since the construction of 10,000 houses is completed, officials were directed to beef up security at the residential complexes till they were allotted to the beneficiaries.

Construction of compound walls should also be taken up around the residential complexes. The Mayor also assured to address the issues of contractors, especially the availability of sand.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said there was no delay in payment of bills. Already, Rs 3,710 crore was paid to the contractors and measures were being taken to clear bills worth Rs 190 crore shortly, he said.

Due to the delay in construction of 2,055 double bedroom houses at the initially identified land sites for different reasons, alternative sites were being identified at Jawaharnagar, Dundigul, Pochampally and other areas, he said.

Schools planned inside housing complexes

The GHMC is planning to approach the Education Department to set up high schools in housing complexes in which over 1,000 houses are constructed.

At Kollur Mega Housing Colony, apart from high schools, colleges should also be set up and we would appeal the same to the Education Department, said GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore.