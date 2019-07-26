GHMC mulls power generation from animal waste

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to generate power from animal waste besides production of manure. Every day, nearly 100 metric tonnes of animal waste is generated in different slaughter houses in GHMC limits and plans are to convert this animal waste into manure by installing compost units in each of the modern slaughter houses.

To this effect, the municipal corporation convened a meeting with the officials of Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) here on Friday on implementation and utilisation of latest technology to produce power and manure from animal waste. The BAARC officials submitted proposals to GHMC on installation of such plants with minimum investment.

The GHMC presently is maintaining slaughter houses at Ramnaspur, Amberpet, Jiyaguda and New Bhoiguda. Also, with the civic body collecting waste from chicken and fist stall centres across the city, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed solid waste management officials to study the feasibility of having compost units at 17 transfer stations of GHMC.

During the next two years, the municipal corporation aims to curb the transportation of waste to 2000 metric tonnes a day to Jawaharnagar dumping yard against the current practice of dumping over 5500 metric tonnes.

Accordingly, all those generating more than 25 kgs of garbage daily would be treated as bulk garbage producers and they have to handle garbage disposal on their own. The Commissioner also said he would personally lead a team of GHMC officials to study the projects being implemented by BARC in and around Mumbai, said a press release.

