GHMC mulls roping in pvt players for road maintenance

Hyderabad: With complaints pouring in over poor maintenance of roads in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to offer 687 km of the main road network in the city to private agencies under an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

This proposal has been approved by the Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday. The corporation will now seek the government’s approval for taking up the project.

Every year, Rs 500 crore to Rs 800 crore is being spent on roads, repairs and maintenance by the corporation. With the maintenance expenditure escalating every year, especially during monsoons, the corporation decided to offer 687 km of the road network across its six zones to private agencies under the AMC.

As part of the AMC, the agencies will be responsible for the maintenance of identified stretches, road medians, pavements and more importantly, filling up of potholes. Agencies that quote the lowest bids will be offered contracts. Under the AMC, it is being proposed to entrust the responsibility of the road maintenance to private agencies for a period of five years.

“It is like the road contracts being offered by National Highways to private agencies, which collect toll fee for maintenance. However, in GHMC limits, the corporation will be paying monthly maintenance amount to the agencies on behalf of the road users. The task of the monthly payment is being entrusted to Zonal Commissioners of the six zones,” said a senior official.

More importantly, road cutting permissions for taking up any pipeline laying works and others would have to be accorded by the agencies. But the government would fix the road cutting fee, he added.