GHMC observes Haritha Haram Day, organises programmes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which has decided to observe Fridays as Haritha Haram Day has organised different programmes in the city on Friday.

The GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore and other public representatives participated in tree plantation at Gurnadham lake at Chandanagar.

Earlier, making a surprise inspection of sanitation works at Stalin Nagar, Kishore interacted with residents and appealed them to segregate dry and wet waste.

He said the municipal corporation is successfully collecting segregated dry and wet waste from 3.76 lakh houses in the city. Kishore also appealed to the residents to do their bit in conserving water. The HMWSSB was supplying drinking water to the city all the way from River Krishna and Godavari, he reminded.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is to launch anti-larval operations using drones at Gurnadham lake and inspect the cleaning of immersion ponds abutting the lake later today.

