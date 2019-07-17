GHMC to offer dustbins to street vendors

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: To restrict street vendors from throwing garbage and plastic covers on the roads and commercial areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a special drive to set up dustbins at their stalls.

The civic body has estimated that there are 9,000 lane km including 2,000 km main stretches that have a presence of 30,000 street vendors. As these vendors were throwing wastage on the roads, sanitary conditions in the vicinity were turning out to be poor. With this, GHMC has been carrying out a special drive across the city for the last five days to ensure every street vendor kept a dustbin at their stalls. In addition, officials have been creating awareness on dustbins to shopkeepers and large scale establishments.

The sanitation wing has been involved in providing information about the agencies offering dustbins at a cost Rs.300 to Rs.500 and initially, awareness was being created on dustbins and later notices will be issued and if there was no change, then penalty would follow, officials said. Tiffin centre, fruit stall, fast food centre and vegetable shop vendors have been dumping the wastage on the roads particularly at Charminar and Golconda in the evenings, officials added

This apart, the civic body has been imposing penalties to those using plastic cover less than 50 microns, dumping construction debris and burning the garbage on the roads. On Tuesday, GHMC has imposed fines to the tune of Rs.66,800 on 88 persons for violating the rules.

