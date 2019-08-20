GHMC official inspects RuB works at East Anandbagh

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GHMC) M Dana Kishore expressed dissatisfaction over the tardy pace of Road under Bridge (RuB) being constructed at East Anandbagh.

Reviewing the progress of the project here on Tuesday, he said GHMC along with South Central Railway (SCR) and Roads and Building department is taking up the RuB works with a cost of about Rs 27 crore. For completing the RuB works, 19 properties have to be acquired, besides shifting of electricity poles.

Of the 19 properties, 10 property owners have given consent and already two properties have been acquired. Many complaints are being lodged on social media and in newspapers over the slow pace of works, he told the officials during the meeting.

