GHMC official, two scribes nabbed by ACB for taking bribe

By | Published: 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday afternoon caught red-handed Siddhantam Madhan Raj, GHMC Town Planning The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday afternoon caught red-handed Siddhantam Madhan Raj, GHMC Town Planning Section Officer, Circle-18, and Akula Kiran Goud, a reporter with Telugu daily Andhra Prabha working from Khairatabad and Sopally Srinivas, a reporter with another Telugu daily, Mana Telangana, while demanding and accepting Rs.2 lakh from Keshav Reddy of Jubilee Hills.

The bribe was allegedly accepted for not taking action on the shed erected on his building. More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .