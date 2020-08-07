GHMC officials attacked, car damaged

By | Published: 5:25 pm 5:34 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town Planning wing were attacked and a car was damaged when they went to clear some unauthorized constructions at Chandanagar on Friday.

The incident happened around 10.30 am near Sridevi theatre road, when GHMC Chandanagar Town Planning officials visited the spot to clear stalls put up by some vendors.

According to Sampath, Chandanagar Assistant City Planner, five to six unauthorized stalls were put up by vendors on the roadside which was causing inconvenience to residents, besides affecting traffic flow in the area.

In this regard, several complaints were lodged by the residents with GHMC and traffic police.

Though directed to remove the unauthorised stalls, the street vendors continued to operate their business there.

When a team of officials wanted to clear the stalls today, apart from obstructing the officials, the vendors attacked and damaged the front and back windscreens of Section Officer, Tulja Singh’s car, he informed.

A police complaint was lodged against the offenders and on Monday, all the unauthorized stalls will be cleared, he added.

