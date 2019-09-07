GHMC officials inspect areas

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: After launching extensive fogging and spraying in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) senior officials inspected different areas, especially where dengue positive cases were reported and monitored the anti-larval measures.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited Nagole, Uppal and neighbouring areas and inspected the sanitation conditions and the activities being taken up by the entomology wing. Likewise, zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and other senior officials also inspected different areas.

During the inspections, officials interacted with residents and created awareness on the measures to be taken to control the spread of viral fevers in the city. They appealed to the people to ensure there was no water stagnation in the houses and neighbourhood and clear the trash and old and discarded tyres and keep the air-coolers clean in their premises.

In Amberpet, the GHMC officials came across a two-room house, in which nearly 20 people were residing in unhygienic conditions with trash strewn all over. The conditions were conducive for mosquito breeding and immediately the entomology wing swung into action and took up fogging and spraying activities, press release said.

In another house at Kavadiguda, officials noticed water being stored in nearly 40 discarded sanitary ware, especially WCs. The officials pulled up the house owner and dumped all the water into the drains and sprayed anti-larval chemicals, press release added.

