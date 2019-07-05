GHMC officials rescue school boy

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Friday rescued a school boy, who was found crying on the pavements at Lower Tank Bund.

The officials identified the boy’s school from his belt and from there traced the parents. The boy was handed over safely to his parents, said GHMC AMOH, Y Hemalatha in a tweet.

