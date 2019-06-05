GHMC, Phoenix join hands to clean Medikunta Lake

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Phoenix Foundation, the CSR arm of Phoenix Group a conglomerate with business interests in realty, automobiles, power and mining, on Wednesday announced the signing of a MoU with GHMC for cleaning and maintenance of Medikunta Lake near Wipro at financial district Gachibowli.

D Hari Chandana, GHMC West Zone Commissioner, inaugurated the commencement of lake cleaning and maintenance in the presence of Srikant Badiga, Group Director, Phoenix Group and Nilesh Jani, Director of Phoenix Group, according to a press release.

Hari Chandana said, renewed focus was laid on lake restoration and beautification works and the development and beautification works of some of the lakes have been taken up under GHMC limits. “As a first step in that direction we have signed a MoU with Phoenix Foundation that would undertake the cleaning and maintenance of Medikunta Lake,” she said.

Srikant Badiga said the Phoenix Foundation undertakes a wide range of philanthropic efforts as well as community initiatives and the adoption of Medikunta Lake was one such initiative.

In his address on the occasion, Nilesh Jain, expressed concern at depleting water resources and said saving the water bodies in city should be the top priority for the citizens and corporates alike.