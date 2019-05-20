GHMC planning garbage clearance in the evenings

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Laying emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning garbage clearance in the city during the evenings as well and not just in the mornings as is the existing practice.

To this effect, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed the officials to submit a report on the requirement of additional vehicles for taking up garbage collection and clearance in the evenings. He wanted the officials to ascertain the requirements, including vehicles and others and take up measures for commencing garbage clearance during evenings at the earliest. The municipal corporation utilises nearly 500 trucks, 2,500 swachh auto trolleys and over 18,000 workers for collection and disposal of waste generated in all the 30 circles in its limits.

Every day about 5,280 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city. Of this, 2,510 metric tonnes is wet waste, 1,952 metric tonnes is dry waste and the rest of 820 tonnes is other waste.

During a meeting with officials here on Monday, the GHMC Commissioner said as part of the special drive launched to collect and clear plastic, nearly 200 metric tonnes of plastic was cleared. This should be a regular exercise, he said.

About the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme, plans are being made to plant a minimum two lakh saplings in each ward across the city. Instructions were issued to officials to prepare a special booklet to furnish details of ward wise road carriageway, open spaces, government and private offices, colony welfare associations etc.

HMWSSB gears up to cultivate nurseries

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is gearing up to cultivate nurseries in the open spaces at its offices and water tanks locations. HMWSSB owns nearly 40 acres open space at its office in Saheb Nagar and plans are being made to cultivate nurseries at such open spaces across GHMC limits.