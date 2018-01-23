GHMC plans 300 rainwater harvesting pits in first phase

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to involve citizens in construction of rainwater harvesting pits as part of ‘Water-life’ programme in the city.

Accordingly, GHMC would come up with 300 rainwater harvesting pits in stadiums, public parks, community halls and other vacant places by February first week in the first phase.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said “Despite hundreds of pits have been built earlier, lack of proper maintenance has led to clogging of garbage and effluents. Keeping this in view, constructions of these pits have been handover to colony welfare associations and NGOs.”

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao directed officials to launch ‘Water-life’ programme and divide the city into 400 units and assign an official for each unit to facilitate construction of rainwater harvesting pits. On the other hand, GHMC has instructed officials to take up repair works of the pits constructed earlier.

Already, 3,622 rainwater harvesting pits have been built at a cost of Rs 7.60 cr in schools, colleges and other public places, a release from the municipal corporation said. Moreover, State government has made it mandatory that all the buildings having plot area of 100 sq mt to construct rain water harvesting pit.