GHMC plans advanced traffic signals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: With traffic police and experts expressing dissatisfaction over the operations of the existing traffic signals, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning installation of advanced traffic signals.

To this effect, a committee of senior officials, including those from traffic and GHMC is formed to study the current traffic signals being used in Bengaluru and other metro cities and make recommendations.

Further, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police have appealed for installation of new 200 traffic signals in addition to the existing 221 signals. All these aspects were discussed during the Traffic Impact Assessment meeting held here on Thursday.

During the meeting, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the existing traffic signals across the city were being maintained by BEL under the Hyderabad Traffic Management system, the contract for which will terminate in November this year.

With traffic police and experts expressing dissatisfaction over the operations of the existing signals, it was decided to convene a meeting with BEL authorities, who also maintain and operate the traffic signals in Bengaluru.

It was also decided that before approving the building plans of malls, multiplexes, cinema halls and others, traffic impact assessment has to be conducted by traffic police and TSRTC officials. Based on their observations and recommendations, building constructions should be approved, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

He also pointed out that many restaurants lacked sufficient parking facility, besides surveillance cameras. These aspects should be enforced strictly, he said.

With heavy rains expected during August, instructions were issued to officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic and clear water logging at the identified points across the city.

GHMC officials explained about the measures taken to address water logging problems at 16 critical points in Cyberabad limits, said a press release.

