GHMC plans to develop 2 model wards

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: After securing Swachhata Excellence award and ODF++ status, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on improving sanitation and sustenance of ODF++ status by developing two wards as model wards in association with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

The municipal corporation has tentatively identified Somajiguda and Ameerpet for developing as model wards in three months under a pilot project.

ASCI will extend technical assistance to the municipal corporation for an year to achieve excellence in urban sanitation and municipal solid waste management and sustain ODF ++ status, which was bagged on January 30 this year.

This includes project management for situation analysis, gap assessment, effective planning and meeting the guidelines specified under Municipal Solid Waste Policy and Strategy- 2018.

Emphasis will be on providing information, education and bringing in behavioural change in citizens through effective communication on a sustained basis involving NGOs, and other stakeholders.

The lessons drawn from the two model wards will be replicated in 60 other wards in a phased manner. Under this initiative, ASCI has planned to develop a vision document for achieving integrated sanitation as per ODF++ framework, operation plan for improving sanitation service delivery, establishing and operating a robust monitoring system.

Towards this, ASCI also plans to rope in three more organisations, including Ecopro Environmental Services, which has good operational experience in Indore for providing technical expertise, Basix Municipal Waste Ventures Limited, which will be responsible for information education and behavioural change communication and different NGOs which will work with colony associations.

This project will be taken up in different phases and Phase-I will cost nearly Rs 2.95 crore. This includes technical assistance for six months, information education for three months and executing pilot project in three months in the two identified wards of Somajiguda and Ameerpet.

The Standing Committee has approved the plans and signing formal agreements, the pilot would be launched, said a senior official.