GHMC plans to revise ad hoarding fee

Hyderabad: With an eye on increasing its revenue, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to revise the advertisement fee and user fee at its sports complexes across the city.

While, the Municipal corporation officials have proposed to revise the advertisement hoardings fee by 50 per cent, the user fee at sports complexes is likely to be increased considerably. The proposals will be presented before the GHMC Standing Committee, which will be meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement fee is one of the key revenue sources for the municipal corporation and every year it earns about Rs 40 crore through advertisement hoardings and other means.

There are over 2,600 authorised hoardings in GHMC limits. Depending on the areas and fee charged, hoardings are classified into four categories, including S, A, B and C. Permissions for new hoardings are not being approved since the last few years after some hoardings collapsed in a few areas. The advertisement fee has not been revised for over four years. Given the potential to increase the advertisement revenue, the municipal corporation plans to revise the fee by nearly 50 per cent, said a senior official from GHMC.

Last year, GHMC had identified 333 unauthorised hoardings across the city and launched a special drive to clear the structures. As the Municipal Corporation lacks necessary equipment and manpower to demolish the structures, a private agency has been roped in to take up the demolition. Similarly, the municipal corporation is also planning to revise the user fee at its sports complexes. There are 521 playgrounds, 13 sports complexes, 14 indoor stadiums, nine outdoor stadiums and 10 swimming pools and currently users have to book the slots online through Pay and Play scheme to make use of the facilities.

The municipal corporation earns about Rs 2.5 crore through user fee paid by individuals, corporates and other organisation for using these facilities. Compared to other Metros, GHMC offers much-better and advanced facilities at its sports complexes. Last time, the user fee was revised in 2012 and there is a need to revise the user fee now for better upkeep of the facilities and meeting the rising operational costs, said the official.

