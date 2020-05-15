GHMC plans to widen carriageway on Fatehnagar flyover

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The GHMC is planning to widen the carriageway on Fatehnagar flyover with two additional lanes besides constructing service roads on either sides.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan who along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar toured Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency on Friday stressed on the need to widen the carriageway on the flyover in view of the increasing vehicular traffic on the route and facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Since widening is planned above the railway line, traffic signals beside railway track have to be shifted, apart from cables and signals. These plans were discussed with the SCR officials, including Railway Chief Bridge Engineer K.Rama Krishna and Senior Divisional Engineers Amit Agarwal and Anil Kumar.

Later, they inspected the missing link route to be developed for connecting Sanathnagar with Balanagar. Accordingly, a 100-feet four lanes roads connecting Balanagar- Jeedimetla crossroads is being proposed. Further, as a railway line passes across the identified route, proposals for construction of four-lane railway under bridge on the route would be taken up with railway officials.

