GHMC poll preparations pick pace

New Nodal Officers appointed to attend various pre-election and election activities

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The preparations for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls have started to gain pace. On Tuesday, the GHMC Election Authority and Commissioner Lokesh Kumar appointed Nodal Officers to attend various pre-election and election activities.

He reviewed the arrangements plans well in advance before issue of election notification by State Election Commission for smooth conduct of ordinary elections to GHMC with the newly appointed nodal officers.

Lokesh Kumar along with the Nodal Officers reviewed the preparation of Electoral Rolls, appointment of Returning and Assistant Returning officers, appointment of master trainers to train polling staff, procurement of election material, IT related issues, web casting, enforcement teams to implement code of conduct, polling staff, polling material distribution, reception, counting centers identification, basic amenities and micro observers.

He further instructed them to identify polling stations, facilities, to set up complaint cell, call centre, media certificate, monitoring cell, to scrutinise paid news and to take up SVEEP activities to create awareness on GHMC elections.

Instructions were issued to officials to follow guidelines as when issued, besides setting up a team to look after implementation of orders. In wake of corona pandemic, officials were directed to take all precautionary measures and also while appointing polling staff, training etc, said a press release.

