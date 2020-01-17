‘GHMC polls as per schedule’

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao categorically ruled out early elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and exuded confidence that TRS will retain the Corporation when polls are held as per schedule. Without dwelving into details, he felt that GHMC should be decentralised for better governance.

In an interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao said the State government will focus on effective governance after municipal elections as there will not be any elections thereafter. “We will focus on effective implementation of the new Municipal Act as well as improving greenery and cleanliness in urban local bodies.

