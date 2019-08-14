‘GHMC polls will prove BJP’s strength in State’

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: N Ramchander Rao, BJP leader and MLC, said that the people of Hyderabad were ready to give a befitting reply in the coming GHMC elections to Fisheries Minister T Srinivas Yadav who wanted to know the real strength of the BJP in the State.

Addressing a news conference, he recalled that the Minister’s son, who was fielded by the TRS in the parliamentary polls, was one of those who received a severe drubbing in the hands of BJP nominees. He should have realised the real strength of the BJP and its emergence as a formidable force after the parliamentary polls, he said.

The BJP had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State with huge margins and retained deposits in as many as ten other seats.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter