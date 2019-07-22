GHMC procures six pothole repairing machines

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has procured six pothole filling machines that will enable municipal workers to complete pothole filling and minor repair works quickly. Each zone in the municipal corporation has been allotted one pothole filling machine to take up repair works in the respective areas. The conventional way of filling up potholes manually consumes a lot of time, in addition to numerous issues with logistics.

To address these issues, the municipal corporation purchased six machines and Serilingampally zone has already put the machine to use.

There were about 1000 potholes in Serilingampally zone and nearly 700 potholes have been filled up using the machine since last few days, said Zonal Commissioner D Harichandana. These machines are equipped with bitumen and metal chambers and the task of mixing the material is being done at the spot and potholes are filled up instantly. Before commencing, the machine clears the pothole and debris and fills it up with bitumen and metal, followed by surface levelling.

In the conventional practice, workers had to carry the bitumen hotmix from the plants and by the time the material reaches the spot, the hotmix gets cold, affecting the quality of repairs and pothole filling.