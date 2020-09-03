GHMC razes illegal structure, saves green space from encroachment

It was noticed that the occupants of block no 131 has demolished the LIG block and started reconstruction without permission from competent authority.

Hyderabad: The Assets Protection Cell (APC) of GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing has helped in protecting an open space from encroachment at KPHB.

Acting upon a complaint on encroachment of green space/open space at LIG, KPHB Phase III, the Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site and found a plot of 700 square yards was demarcated as green space/open space no 19 in KPHB Phase III, LIG Housing Board Layout.

Following this, the APC team demolished the pillars and foundation in the encroached portion of the green space on Tuesday. The construction of compound wall along with gate for the green space/open space will be taken up, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

The Directorate of EV&DM has provided a Toll Free no 1800-599-0099 for the citizens to call and register their complaint.

