GHMC razes unauthorised structures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continuing the special drive against unauthorised constructions in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday demolished multi-storied structures in Gurukul Trust lands, Madhapur.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said the town planning wing of the civic body had identified a total of 44 unauthorised structures in Gurukul Trust lands. Of these identified unauthorised structures, 36 were demolished with small machinery, cutters and other equipment between June 29 and July 14, he said.

As the remaining structures were high rises, the staff to demolish them has brought in special machinery including long boom and long reach excavator. The GHMC will deploy these machinery for the next three days to demolish the high-rise buildings, the Commissioner said.

