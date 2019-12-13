GHMC re-certified as ODF ++

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been re-certified as ODF++ (Open urination free and scientific treatment of faecal sludge through sewage treatment plants) after completion of third party inspection conducted between October 23 to 26. The ODF re-certification happens every six months as per the protocol and norms. Earlier this year, GHMC was certified as ODF++ on January 28 after field inspection conducted between January 19 and 20 by QCI.

Open urination is a challenge for any municipal corporation and apart from provision of toilets, maintenance of the facilities is also significant. Focusing on these aspects, GHMC constructed different categories of toilets, including BOT (Built Operate Transfer), prefabricated, Sulabh, Engineering and SHE toilets, a press release said.

It has also convinced around 259 fuel stations and 280 restaurants in the city to permit general public to use toilets in the premises for free of cost. Now, GHMC is proposing to install 50 additional SHE Toilets in various parts of the city at a cost of Rs 3.91 crore which will be funded by various organisations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Further, efforts are on to set up 178 integrated smart washrooms (toilets) that will be available at free of cost across the city. The corporation has invited tenders to take up the project in Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis. For faecal sludge waste management aimed to tackle the large burden of untreated faecal waste, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board has established 18 faecal sludge and septage plants across the city, the release added.

