GHMC regular employees to get insurance coverage

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 regular employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with their family members, will be extended health insurance coverage from November 1. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

The health insurance of Rs 3 lakh will cover six family members, including spouse of the employee, two children and parents.

However, of the 5,156 regular employees, only 2,375 employees had submitted the details of their family members, besides work profile and experience. A special medical health scheme proforma has been developed by GHMC and all the employees have been directed to submit the details by October 30, according to a press release.

