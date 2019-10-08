GHMC releases oil balls in water bodies

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: After releasing Gambusia fish in immersion ponds, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now decided to employ oil balls to curb mosquito breeding and contain spread of viral fevers in the city. After being dropped in the water, these oil balls form a thin layer on the water surface and aid in curbing mosquito breeding. Municipal Corporation commenced the exercise of releasing oil balls a few days ago.

Initially, the oil balls were released in LB Nagar, Mansoorabad, Nagole, Bandlaguda and other areas. Apart from oil balls, the Municipal Corporation also has released Gambusia fish in 23 Ganesh idols immersion ponds across the city. Gambusia fish, which is also known as predator of mosquito larvae, does not grow much in size but feeds on mosquito larvae and aids in curbing of mosquito breeding. The municipal officials also utilised the services of drones to spray antilarval chemicals in few water bodies in Serilingampally.

Since use of drones in other places of the city was not permitted, Municipal Corporation is releasing Gambusia fish and oil balls in water bodies as a means to arrest mosquito breeding, said a senior official from GHMC.

Meanwhile, GHMC has intensified fogging and spraying activities as part of anti-larval operations in the city. Three vehicle-mounted with fogging machines, 50 portable fogging machines, 300 knapsack sprayers, 20 power sprayers and other chemicals such as Diflubenzuron, Pyrosene oil and others have been procured.

At present, GHMC is employing 150 portable fogging machines, 13 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, 667 knapsack sprayers and 50 power sprayers. Each municipal circle has been allotted one power sprayer to cover a minimum of 150 colonies and basthis a day. In addition to this, if required, the Zonal Commissioners have been instructed to procure additional fogging and sprayer machines to further intensify anti-larval operations in their respective zones.

How oil ball prepared?

Sawdust is packed in pieces of gunny bags and they are shaped like balls and soaked in the Mosquito Larvae Seedle oil for nearly 24 hours in drums or containers. Later, the oil balls are released in water bodies and lakes.

